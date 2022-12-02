AJ Styles has a two-word response to his seven-year run in WWE

AJ Styles has been part of the WWE roster for longer than you might think.

The Phenomenal One made his surprise WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble and went on to have his first WrestleMania match later that year against Chris Jericho.

Since then, Styles has won countless championships and become one of the biggest names on the WWE roster.

Wrestle Ops took to social media to point out the fact that next month will mark AJ Styles' seventh year with the company. Tweeting out:

"Next month will officially mark 7 years of @AJStylesOrg in @WWE. Wild to ponder about how much he's accomplished in this run. A future Hall of Famer no doubt," Wrestle Ops said in a tweet.

The Phenomenal One saw the tweet and commented on his upcoming milestone with a two-word response.

"Time flys," AJ Styles said in a tweet.

AJ Styles ended a terrible Premium Live Event streak at Survivor Series WarGames

While there's little doubt that AJ Styles is a future first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer, an ongoing streak he's been on in recent years has been less than phenomenal.

Prior to his victory over Finn Balor at Survivor Series last Saturday night, Styles hadn't won a singles match on a WWE Premium Live Event since he successfully defended the United States Championship against Humberto Carillo at Crown Jewel 2019.

Between that match and Survivor Series, Styles won three other matches on Premium Live Events. One was a traditional Survivor Series bout in 2020, and two tag team victories with Omos in 2021.

Hopefully, Styles picking up a win over Balor at Survivor Series will be a turning point for him in the months to come when it comes to his place in the company.

What do you make of Styles' comments? Are you surprised he's been with WWE for seven years already? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : Will AJ Styles hold WWE gold in 2023? Yes No 0 votes