AJ Styles was 'unhappy' with major WWE legend

AJ Styles has spent nearly a decade in WWE following his debut at Royal Rumble 2016. The Phenomenal One's career has been filled with ups and downs. He recently spoke about being "unhappy" with Hulk Hogan for a significant reason.

In 2010, Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff signed with TNA Wrestling and decided to make it the biggest promotion in the United States, competing with WWE. However, the two legends failed and eventually left the promotion. Some of their moves negatively affected the company, and AJ Styles wasn't happy about them.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the 47-year-old veteran recalled how he was unhappy with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan not promoting TNA Wrestling when he was signed to the promotion. Later, Styles realized The Hulkster was possibly embarrassed about TNA's failures and didn't want to address them in public.

"Unfortunately, it didn't work out the way it was supposed to. We lost a lot of money. I think I was kind of pi**ed at Hogan at the time because I was like, 'Why doesn’t he talk about TNA? Why is he not helping us? He's not advertising at all.' He never talked about TNA. I was pi**ed, but I now realize I think he was embarrassed," Styles explained.

Styles said Hogan often had disagreements with former TNA Wrestling President Dixie Carter. The company was making losses, and officials expected The Phenomenal One to take a pay cut.

"It was embarrassing to him to talk about that, so he didn’t. I think Dixie was trying to do some things, and it was just they keep butting heads, so it just kind of fell apart, and when it fell apart, they lost a lot of money. When they lost a lot of money, they expected me to take a pay cut. My contract was up," Styles said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

AJ Styles is set to come face-to-face with Logan Paul on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, AJ Styles returned to the Stamford-based promotion as a babyface in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately, he was eliminated by Logan Paul. The Maverick attacked The Phenomenal One from the outside.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Phenomenal One was interrupted by Karrion Kross, who reminded him of Paul's actions in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The Maverick and Styles will come face-to-face in the ring on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. This might set up a match between the two at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

