AJ Styles "used to be" good, says 33-year-old WWE Superstar

WWE veteran AJ Styles won't be happy with Grayson Waller's shot at him on his birthday.

The Phenomenal One turned 46 on June 2, 2023. Wishes began pouring in for the legend from all corners of the world.

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller wished AJ Styles a happy birthday as well but added a massive jibe in the closing line of his tweet. Waller stated that Styles "used to be" good, hinting that he's way past his prime now. Check out the tweet below:

"Happy Birthday legend! It’s crazy to think how good AJ used to be"

AJ Styles and Grayson Waller have faced off on one occasion

Grayson Waller has been dubbed by many fans as a future top star in WWE. He has been nothing short of impressive during his run so far. On the January 11, 2022, episode of WWE NXT, Waller took on Styles in a singles match but failed to defeat the veteran. Not long ago, Waller spoke with FOX Sports and stated that he wishes to wrestle Styles once again:

"But I lost. So at the end of the day, I can’t take anything positive from it, because I lost – and that’s something that I’ve thought about a lot. And now he’s gonna be on my talk show this week, you know, Saturday morning on Binge on SmackDown. And I think that’s the biggest name you could possibly get. And I need that rematch, lad. I need that so bad. I hate losing. I hate losing so much. And I hate the fact that he can say he beat me. So I need to change that.”

The 33-year-old star will seemingly get his rematch against Styles somewhere down the line. It remains to be seen how he fares when he gets a shot at facing The Phenomenal One once again.

