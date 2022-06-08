"He was that committed" - WWE Legend says AJ Styles wanted to return to IMPACT Wrestling in 2016

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has revealed that AJ Styles almost returned to IMPACT Wrestling in 2016 before joining World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Phenomenal One was a part of the promotion for over a decade. He's recognized as the first-ever TNA Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion. After his departure, he signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2014 and became the second leader of the popular Bullet Club faction. In January 2016, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion made his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett recalled AJ Styles wanting to return to IMPACT Wrestling with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. He stated that Road Dogg played a major role in Styles signing with WWE.

“Road Dogg was very instrumental in bringing AJ into WWE because of his position at the time with the company. AJ was such a tried and true, and committed to his core. He was going to go back to IMPACT with Doc and Karl before he signed with WWE. He was that committed to the brand," said Jarrett. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Styles is currently one of the top wrestlers in the company and has recently featured in a feud against The Judgment Day faction.

Jeff Jarrett says AJ Styles was "essentially" forced out of IMPACT Wrestling

The Phenomenal One was the face of TNA for several years during his tenure. He collided with major names in the promotion, such as Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe, and held many titles.

According to Jarrett, the higher-ups in the promotion wanted to cut AJ's salary but not his dates, and he was still willing to remain in the promotion.

"AJ was so willing to commit to the product that he was willing to re-sign. I found this out later. They said some awful things and had devalued AJ. They basically forced AJ against his will to leave. That’s how committed AJ Styles was to the brand. He was TNA through and through. He had to be essentially forced out.”

Joel 2Deep @joel2deep AJ Styles, simply one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots AJ Styles, simply one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots 👑 https://t.co/pWm5An2Ee3

Jeff Jarrett recently took on a new role in WWE as the Senior Vice President of Live Events. He and his father, Jerry Jarrett, founded IMPACT Wrestling in 2002 after WCW was sold to Vince McMahon.

