"Two women who will get after it"- AJ Styles wants former WWE Star to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania

AJ Styles believes former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool would be the perfect opponent for Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

McCool was announced for the annual over-the-top elimination match a couple of weeks back on SmackDown, along with other former WWE Stars. This would be the All-American Diva's first appearance in the company since the women's exclusive pay-per-view, Evolution, in 2018.

AJ Styles and Michelle McCool were guests on this week's WWE's The Bump. When talking about the Women's Royal Rumble match, The Phenomenal One stated that he'd love it if Michelle won the match and challenged The Queen at the Grandest Stage.

"I honestly hope Michelle wins the whole thing [Royal Rumble]. I would love to see her and Charlotte at WrestleMania. 100% I would love to see it. Two women who will get after it. Obviously, we've seen Michelle's attitude hasn't changed when she steps into the ring. I know Charlotte is very competitive, so I would love to see this match happen," Styles said.

AJ Styles is confused with Charlotte Flair's booking at WWE Royal Rumble

Charlotte Flair recently announced her entry into the marquee battle royal event, declaring that she would choose her challenger for WrestleMania 38 if she wins. The booking confused many as Champions don't usually compete in the Royal Rumble match.

It looks like AJ Styles is in the same boat as the fans. The former world champion was left thoroughly perplexed after learning about Charlotte's participation in the bout:

“Can we jump back to the Women’s Rumble? Are you telling me that Becky and Charlotte are in the Rumble? [Gets corrected over the Becky comment] Why is Charlotte? Why? Just stand in the ring? Alright!” Styles said.

Charlotte won't be the first superstar to enter the Royal Rumble as a champion. Brock Lesnar entered the 2020 edition of the event as a Champion. After dominating the match for a while, The Beast Incarnate was eliminated by the eventual winner, Drew McIntyre, who defeated him at WrestleMania.

What are your thoughts on the dream match between Michelle McCool and Charlotte Flair? Let us know by sounding off in the comments!

