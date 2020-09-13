Former WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles was recently live streaming on Twitch and interacting with fans and answering questions. During the live stream, AJ Styles once again spoke about wanting to win the WWE Tag-Team Championships before he retires and reiterated that the current NXT Champion, Finn Balor, would be the person he wants to win the titles with:

You guys kind of are the ones that brought it up, but now I'm kind of stuck on it. At some point before I retire, I really hope I get the opportunity to win the Tag Team Championships. Then I'd be able to say I've been able to do what very few others have done: win them all in WWE. I'd really like to do that with Finn. If we can make that happen, that would be awesome. H/T: WrestlingINC

AJ Styles on his time in the Bullet Club

During the same live stream, AJ Styles spoke about his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling as part of the Bullet Club. Styles said that contrary to what a lot of people thought, he was never the leader of the Bullet Club:

Every time we talk about the Bullet Club, I have to say that I'm not the leader and never was. Apparently, people don't want to hear that. Finn Balor was the guy that came up with the name for the group. So, if there's a true leader, it has to be him. Not only did he come up with the name, he was the guy that was first in charge.

AJ Styles made his debut on Finn Balor's last night in New Japan, with Balor leaving to sign with NXT:

Literally, we just swapped. His last night was my first night, when I hit Okada in the back. We talked about this, the Bullet Club guys and I, and I told them we didn't need to have a leader. We could just do our own thing and everyone else follows. I didn't want to be like, 'I'm the guy, I'm the leader!' I didn't want to do that, but I think that's why we had so much fun, because everyone was important. Everyone had their place. We had fun with it. H/T: WrestlingINC

AJ Styles was the WWE Intercontinental Championship until recently when he lost the title to Jeff Hardy on SmackDown, ending his title reign at 70 days.