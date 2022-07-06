"It won’t last" - AJ Styles warns former WWE Champion and rising star after being attacked on RAW

In the aftermath of this week's episode of RAW, AJ Styles sent a warning to both The Miz and Ciampa for their actions.

Styles faced off and defeated The A-Lister on Monday's show. Shortly after though, Ciampa set his sights on The Phenomenal One and attacked him. This led to The Miz hitting his opponent with the Skull Crushing Finale.

Taking to Twitter, Styles put the two heels on notice by sending the following warning message:

"So … this is what we’re doing these days, huh? Enjoy the feeling now, boys. It won’t last."

Check out AJ Styles' message for both The Miz and Ciampa below:

Ciampa hasn't found much success on RAW as of late. He has lost to both Styles and Riddle on the red brand. The former NXT Champion has also been beaten by Ezekiel on a few occasions at live events.

Teaming up with The Miz could bring a change of fortunes for the former two-time NXT Champion.

The WWE Universe's reaction to AJ Styles' tweet

The WWE Universe had a mixed reaction to AJ Styles' tweet to Ciampa and The Miz.

However, one name that was constantly mentioned in Styles' replies was Logan Paul. The YouTube star recently signed with WWE and has been hoping to go after The Miz after being betrayed by him at WrestleMania.

The WWE Universe seems to believe that Logan will team up with Styles at SummerSlam for a potential tag team match against The Miz and Ciampa. Whereas, a few fans also suggested that the former NXT star has been lost in the shuffle on the main roster.

Check out the tweets regarding the same below:

Legit_Boss36 @SashaMania36 @AJStylesOrg @WWE Ciampa is lost in the shuffle on Raw. Sad to see. Leave it to WWE to have no idea how not to use a guy once they get called up to the main roster. @AJStylesOrg @WWE Ciampa is lost in the shuffle on Raw. Sad to see. Leave it to WWE to have no idea how not to use a guy once they get called up to the main roster.

Darlene @Darlene38553115 @AJStylesOrg Ciampa is great, but you deserve better than the Miz..btw I was disappointed you weren't in MITB.. @AJStylesOrg Ciampa is great, but you deserve better than the Miz..btw I was disappointed you weren't in MITB..

Alex Rodriguez @arod0034 @AJStylesOrg AJ let Logan Paul join the Bullet Club so you guys can beat up The Miz and Ciampa! @AJStylesOrg AJ let Logan Paul join the Bullet Club so you guys can beat up The Miz and Ciampa!

Mohammad Mujtaba @infamous311 @AJStylesOrg It will be styles and logan paul vs miz and ciampa in summerslam @AJStylesOrg It will be styles and logan paul vs miz and ciampa in summerslam

So far, Paul has only competed in one official match in WWE. He and The A-Lister faced Rey and Dominik Mysterio at the Show of Shows.

By the looks of it, the American sensation could be competing in yet another tag team bout for his second ever match, if he does team up with Styles.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Logan Paul and AJ Styles vs Ciampa and The Miz? Yes No 1 votes so far