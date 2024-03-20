AJ Styles weighs in on former AEW star retiring from wrestling

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently commented on Sting retiring from professional wrestling. The Icon competed in his final match at the Revolution Pay-Per-View earlier this month, where he teamed up with Darby Allin to retain their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks.

The Icon joined TNA Wrestling after WCW was purchased by WWE in the early 2000s and had a lengthy career. The Phenomenal One also made a name for himself in the promotion, and he even became the face of the brand. The two stars have shared the ring together multiple times in TNA Wrestling, with their last one-on-one match taking place at the Bound for Glory Pay-Per-View in 2009, which saw the SmackDown Superstar retain his TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

During an interview with the Battleground Podcast, AJ Styles commented on Sting's retirement by stating that the wrestling legend was a very great guy and he always enjoyed working with him. The former WWE Champion added that it was awesome that Sting got to hang up his boots on his own terms.

"Oh man, they say never meet your heroes. I got to meet one of mine. Obviously, it was Sting. He is such a great guy, he’s a nice guy, has always been a nice guy and man, it just made my day to meet somebody like that who I admired so much and enjoyed watching. So, he has definitely earned his time in pro wrestling and man, he went a lot longer than I’m going to. It’s awesome that he gets to end on his terms and not someone else’s. When you go out on an injury, that’s not the way you wanna go out so for him to end it when he wants to end it, that’s awesome," AJ Styles said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

The Phenomenal One has competed against some of the best in the wrestling business, and it must have been a great moment for him when he got a chance to work with The Vigilante.

AJ Styles is slated to face LA Knight at WWE WrestleMania XL

AJ Styles and LA Knight have had issues with each other for a while now. When The Phenomenal One returned to SmackDown last December after The Bloodline took him out, he attacked the Megastar and turned heel in the process.

At the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, Styles cost Knight an opportunity to become the number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship, and he attacked him with a steel chair during the match. On SmackDown last Friday, LA Knight challenged AJ Styles to a match at WrestleMania XL, which the latter accepted. The bout is confirmed for The Show of Shows.

