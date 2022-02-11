AJ Styles on retirement, dealing with Vince McMahon

In a recent interview with Fightful, WWE Superstar AJ Styles spoke about potential retirement and dealing with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

AJ Styles has been an active professional wrestler since 1998, enjoying a brief stint with WCW before the company was absorbed by WWE. Styles went on to sign with TNA, becoming one of the company's top stars, making his name synonymous with the brand, before a successful stint in Japan. However, since 2016, Styles has worked exclusively for WWE.

According to Fightful, Styles is happy with how his career has panned out, saying should unforeseen circumstances force him to retire, he'd be satisfied with his efforts in the professional wrestling world.

Styles is scheduled to compete for the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia later this month.

AJ Styles also talked about dealing with WWE CEO Vince McMahon

The Phenomenal One has a reputation for being one of the best wrestlers in the business, but WWE CEO Vince McMahon wasn't always a fan, according to Styles himself.

In the Fightful interview, the former WWE Champion claimed that Vince wasn't exactly convinced when he first saw Styles in the ring but was convinced when he was able to channel the "pitbull" that McMahon allegedly wanted.

The Georgia native added that he and Vince are similar in the way they deal with problems, which contributes to the positive working relationship between Styles and WWE.

Needless to say, McMahon was convinced and trusted AJ with the top title on two separate occasions.

