×
Create
Notifications

AJ Styles on retirement, dealing with Vince McMahon

The Phenomenal One is satisfied with his wrestling career
The Phenomenal One is satisfied with his wrestling career
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Feb 11, 2022 10:37 AM IST
News

In a recent interview with Fightful, WWE Superstar AJ Styles spoke about potential retirement and dealing with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

AJ Styles has been an active professional wrestler since 1998, enjoying a brief stint with WCW before the company was absorbed by WWE. Styles went on to sign with TNA, becoming one of the company's top stars, making his name synonymous with the brand, before a successful stint in Japan. However, since 2016, Styles has worked exclusively for WWE.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year?

Vote now
Male nominees

According to Fightful, Styles is happy with how his career has panned out, saying should unforeseen circumstances force him to retire, he'd be satisfied with his efforts in the professional wrestling world.

Are you ready...#WWEChamber one week from Saturday on @peacockTV! https://t.co/Ap1hALvBJo

Styles is scheduled to compete for the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia later this month.

AJ Styles also talked about dealing with WWE CEO Vince McMahon

I’m on my road back to where I want to be and don’t get me wrong, I’d face @reymysterio 1000 more times … maybe next time it’ll be for MY @WWE Championship. #WWEChamber #WrestleMania twitter.com/wwe/status/148…

The Phenomenal One has a reputation for being one of the best wrestlers in the business, but WWE CEO Vince McMahon wasn't always a fan, according to Styles himself.

In the Fightful interview, the former WWE Champion claimed that Vince wasn't exactly convinced when he first saw Styles in the ring but was convinced when he was able to channel the "pitbull" that McMahon allegedly wanted.

The Georgia native added that he and Vince are similar in the way they deal with problems, which contributes to the positive working relationship between Styles and WWE.

Needless to say, McMahon was convinced and trusted AJ with the top title on two separate occasions.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

When do you think AJ Styles will hang up his boots for good? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below!

Did you know that Vince McMahon and Nick Khan apologized to a released WWE Superstar? Details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी