AJ Styles' WrestleMania 41 opponent revealed; WWE star was previously rumored to face John Cena (Exclusive)

WWE hasn't confirmed AJ Styles' opponent for WrestleMania 41 at the time of this writing. The Phenomenal One did say he would appear on RAW next Monday to call out Logan Paul over their previous confrontation.

Ad

Paul was previously rumored to be facing John Cena at the Show of Shows in the latter's final match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, that was not to be as Cena turned heel after winning Elimination Chamber and will now face Cody Rhodes. On the latest episode of RAW, Karrion Kross manipulated Styles into going after The Megastar, with The Phenomenal One set to call out the social media megastar next week.

Ad

Trending

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Bill Apter provided an update on AJ Styles' opponent for WrestleMania. The veteran journalist said he had heard WWE wanted to do Styles versus Paul for their big PLE.

"I've heard that's where [Styles vs Paul] they're going with that at this point." [From 16:24 onwards]

Elsewhere on the show, Apter said he was surprised to see the crowd's lack of reaction for Logan Paul at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

Ad

"Logan Paul, by the way, did not get the amount of heat I thought he'd get at the Elimination Chamber. He was kind of like an also around and it just, it surprised me." [From 16:35 onwards]

Expand Tweet

Ad

Logan Paul failed to win the Elimination Chamber as he was eliminated by CM Punk.

Meanwhile, Styles has not been in regular action for a while after suffering some injuries. He returned at the Royal Rumble and will look to secure a place for himself on the WrestleMania 41 card.

Get the full episode of Live Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback