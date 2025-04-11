AJ Styles' WWE feud not getting the necessary hype; wrestling veteran questions "non-compelling" booking (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on AJ Styles' upcoming WrestleMania encounter. The Phenomenal One is gearing up for a match against Logan Paul.

After weeks of exchanging insults and sneak attacks, Styles and Paul will collide at The Grandest Stage of Them All. This feud started after The Maverick eliminated Styles from the Royal Rumble Match and then bragged about it for weeks.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter felt the excitement for the match had died down slightly. He noted that fans were possibly more excited for other matches on the WrestleMania card. The veteran journalist detailed that fans are probably more interested in seeing Styles on the big stage again, which is fueling the hype for this encounter.

"Keep in mind now, the excitement for that match is not what it might have been a year ago. Logan Paul is still compelling, and so is AJ Styles, but there is something non-compelling about (the match). Is this one of the main event matches that people want to see? They want to see AJ Styles back again. They're concentrating on AJ more so than Logan Paul in my opinion." [From 1:25 onwards]

AJ Styles will be in action this week on RAW against the formidable Karrion Kross. It will be interesting to see if the Phenomenal One can pick up an important win ahead of his WrestleMania clash.

