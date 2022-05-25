"I would've been livid if they did not embrace him" - Former TNA star talks about AJ Styles' WWE run

Former TNA star SoCal Val opens up about AJ Styles' successful run in WWE.

AJ Styles has been an indie darling for over a decade where he became a popular star. Styles primarily worked for TNA, where he became a grand slam champion and faced the likes of several legends such as Sting, Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett, and more.

In 2016, The Phenomenal One made his way to WWE and had a stellar debut at Royal Rumble. It has been over six years and Styles has made WWE his new home. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, former TNA star SoCal Val weighed in on his successful WWE run:

"I hoped that it was coming but I'll be honest I wasn't sure only in the sense that he's such a synonymous TNA Impact Wrestling guy... If they'd not accepted him or understood the sheer brilliance that is AJ Styles as a person, performer, in-ring competitor, and charismatic star that he is, I would've been livid if they did not embrace him like they did... Even when he comes out at WrestleManias, I still cry. I love AJ so much he has this older brother aspect. I love him and I love his family. (6:34 - 7:40)

Val's wishes came true as Styles became the face that runs the place in a matter of months. The Phenomenal One had nothing but a phenomenal run as he became the longest reigning WWE Champion on SmackDown.

AJ Styles and Liv Morgan came up short aginst Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has been terrorizing the superstars of RAW since their arrival. The fray has become Styles' living nightmare as they have outnumbered him on several occasions. This week on RAW, the duo of The Phenomenal One and Liv Morgan took on Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

However, they were unable to keep up against Edge's stable and lost. After their loss, the duo were humiliated by the group once again as Edge and Priest used their Spear and Leg Sweep combo to take down Styles.

It will be interesting to see what The Pheomenal One does next as the Rated R Superstar has offered him a spot in the group. The feud between the two has been heated and it seems like a match will take place at Hell in a Cell.

