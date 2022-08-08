Aja Smith sets her wedding date with released WWE Superstar

Current WWE referee Aja Smith recently revealed on her Instagram that she has set a date for her wedding to former NXT superstar Leon Ruff.

Smith and Ruff were both once part of the NXT setup together and the female official was once even able to referee her own partner's match.

Ruff was released from the company back in August 2021 as part of a budget-cuts, but Smith and Ruff have continued their relationship and are now set to tie the knot in just a month.

Aja Smith noted that she had been engaged to the former NXT North American Champion for more than a year and was now counting down the days until she said "I do."

She also noted that it was just 30 days before she became the wife of Leon Ruff.

Leon Ruff is a former WWE NXT North American Champion

Leon Ruff was able to lift the NXT North American Championship when he defeated Johnny Gargano on November 11, 2020 edition of NXT after being chosen as Gargano's surprise opponent.

Ruff was one of the brand's biggest underdogs throughout his time in NXT and it came as a huge surprise when he was released.

The 26-year-old has since made several appearances for AEW, wrestling former WWE Superstar Tony Nese in his first match on AEW Dark back in May. Ruff then went on to team up with Bear Country in a losing effort against The Gunn Club and Max Caster on June 17th's episode of AEW Rampage.

The former star then appeared on a further episode of AEW Dynamite last month where he was on the losing side of an eight-man tag team match against The Gunn Club, Caster, and Anthony Bowens.

Following their marriage next month, the duo will be added to the list of married couples split across rival promotions.

