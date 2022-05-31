Akira Tozawa becomes the new WWE 24/7 Champion

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw the WWE 24/7 Championship exchange hands multiple times.

The segment started with The Street Profits, interrupting The Miz in the ring as his guests on Miz TV. The duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins came in and mocked The A-Lister, saying instead of his TV series, the latter should focus on Hell in a Cell next Sunday.

Soon after, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke entered the frame, chased by Akira Tozawa. The Miz looked disgusted with Dana and shouted at her for interrupting his segment.

Tozawa snatched the title, but she decked him. T-BAR quickly joined the fight and floored the former with a big chokeslam. More superstars got involved as Tamina Snuka launched an attack on Dana. Montez Ford was the next to join the act as he hit T-BAR with a superkick.

R-Truth and Apollo Crews started fighting each other as the former was knocked out with a kick. Crews soon met the same fate as Ford took him out. Meanwhile, Tamina and Brooke carried on with their fight in one corner of the ring. The former eventually hit the Samoan Drop for the pin to win the 24/7 title.

After the bell, Tamina was seen celebrating her win. Tamina helped Tozawa to get off the mat as they celebrated the victory. She kissed him, but the latter back-slided her to get the pin. As a result, the Japanese wrestler is now the new WWE 24/7 Champion.

After the bell, Tozawa escaped the ring and ran backstage. Tamina looked furious as she kept looking at the new champion.

