Akira Tozawa defeats R-Truth to become the new 24/7 Champion on WWE RAW

The Championship Monday edition of RAW did have a title change.

The leader of the ninjas won the 24/7 title for the second time in his career.

Akira Tozawa.

The Championship edition of RAW, labelled as 'Championship Monday', did have a title change and unsurprisingly enough, it was the 24/7 title that changed hands.

Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth to win the 24/7 title for the second time in his career.

How did R-Truth lose the 24/7 title to Akira Tozawa on RAW?

R-Truth was involved in two segments on this week's episode of RAW. Earlier on in the night, Nia Jax was out in the ring to cut a promo, but she was interrupted by R-Truth.

Truth misjudged Nia Jax for Akira Tozawa because that's the comedy WWE likes to book. The real Tozawa, however, did show up near the announcer's table and R-Truth was perplexed. The ninjas surrounded the ring, and R-Truth fled, leaving Nia Jax alone in the ring.

Jax and Charlotte Flair would later brawl, at the end of which, The Queen would suffer a storyline shoulder injury.

Back to R-Truth, the most prolific 24/7 Champion in WWE history finally came out for his title defence later on in the night. Akira Tozawa was out next flanked by the ninjas.

The match, however, didn't get underway as Bobby Lashley and MVP hit the ring. Lashley and MVP took out all the ninjas while Tozawa hid underneath the ring.

Bobby Lashley went on to lay out Truth with the Full Nelson before making his way backstage with his manager.

Advertisement

As soon as the dust had settled, Tozawa emerged from under the ring. He saw a lifeless Truth inside the ring with a referee. There was only one outcome, and yes, that was Tozawa pinning Truth to win the title.

As Tom Colohue had noted, the USA Network wants the 24/7 title to be featured more prominently on Monday Night RAW, which explains why the WWE has booked it to appear more often on RAW in recent weeks.

Will Truth win the title again to kickstart his 37th reign? That may not be the easiest thing to do as ninjas protect Akira Tozawa. Additionally, having Bobby Lashley deliver the Full Nelson on Truth every week isn't going to help the former 24/7 Champion's cause.

For now, we have a ninja champion, and the reign is bound to be entertaining.