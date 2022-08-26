WWE legend names Road Dogg, Hurricane among the funniest guys in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Al Snow recently spoke about some of the quick-witted, funny men in the wrestling business.

Al Snow was a popular star in the WWE during the late '90s. He is known for his hard-hitting wrestling style that garnered him six reigns with the Hardcore Championship. Snow is currently the principal owner of developmental promotion OVW. While he's not mentoring new talent, the legend is making a foray into the world of comedy.

In an OVW exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Al Snow mentioned that Road Dogg, Mideon, Steve Keirn, and "The Hurricane" Shane Helms were among the funniest men in the business despite some of them having somber characters on TV. He praised Helms and said he could easily get reactions with his quick wit.

"Brian Armstrong was very funny and so was Mideon/ Phineas Godwin. Hilarious, a really funny guy. Surprisingly guys like Steve Keirn would be a person so serious on camera but be in backstage was so very, very funny. You know, Shane Helms is a very, very funny guy. Very quick-witted, very dry, wet, you know. Can make you laugh. He's a funny guy as well." (9:25 - 10:03)

You can watch the full video here:

Al Snow on former WWE manager Jim Cornette's humor

During the same interview, Al Snow mentioned that Jim Cornette was also a colorful character when it came to comedy. He noted that Cornette's use of expletives during his rants was unparalleled.

"Oh Jimmy. Jimmy is funny. He's got a great sense of humor. Sometimes it's the funniest when he goes off on his rants and he goes off on people. That's where he's really entertaining. His command of the english language is unparalleled, especially when it comes to curse words and such." (10:07 - 10:27)

Be sure to follow Al Snow as he goes on his comedy tour from the end of September. Also, tune into OVW's The Big One on August 27, 2022.

