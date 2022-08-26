Retired legend wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

OVW owner and former WWE Superstar Al Snow want a Hall of Fame induction from Vince McMahon.
Snow was a staple of WWE's Attitude Era, where he competed alongside several of the biggest stars of the time. He is a former six-time Hardcore champion and a former European Champion. He also won the Tag Team Championships with Mick Foley back in 1999. The 59-year-old is currently a majority owner of the Kentucky-based developmental wrestling promotion OVW.
Wrestling legend Al Snow and OVW star Michelle Green recently joined Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview. On the topic of a possible Hall of Fame induction, the veteran mentioned that he would like to be inducted by Mr. McMahon.
He felt that it would be the biggest honor to be inducted by the man who built the company into the juggernaut that it is today.
"Vince McMahon. We gotta go big, let's go all the way." (From 11:10 - 11:14)
You can catch the complete interview below:
Vince McMahon inducted The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame
It was an emotional moment for WWE superstars and fans alike as The Undertaker was immortalized into the Hall of Fame earlier this year and was inducted by none other than Vince McMahon.
In a rousing speech, former CEO Mr. McMahon thanked Taker for 30 years of dedicated service to the company and its fans. He related a few stories from The Deadman's unparalleled career and also ran down the names of some of The Undertaker's elite opponents over the years.
Be sure to follow Al Snow as he goes on his comedy tour from the end of September! Also, tune into OVW's The Big One on August 27, 2022!
Would you like to see Vince McMahon return to induct more stars into the Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments below.
If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.
A WWE legend has slammed CM Punk's alleged actions as unprofessional here.