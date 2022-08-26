Retired legend wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

OVW owner and former WWE Superstar Al Snow want a Hall of Fame induction from Vince McMahon.

Snow was a staple of WWE's Attitude Era, where he competed alongside several of the biggest stars of the time. He is a former six-time Hardcore champion and a former European Champion. He also won the Tag Team Championships with Mick Foley back in 1999. The 59-year-old is currently a majority owner of the Kentucky-based developmental wrestling promotion OVW.

Wrestling legend Al Snow and OVW star Michelle Green recently joined Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview. On the topic of a possible Hall of Fame induction, the veteran mentioned that he would like to be inducted by Mr. McMahon.

He felt that it would be the biggest honor to be inducted by the man who built the company into the juggernaut that it is today.

"Vince McMahon. We gotta go big, let's go all the way." (From 11:10 - 11:14)

You can catch the complete interview below:

Vince McMahon inducted The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame

It was an emotional moment for WWE superstars and fans alike as The Undertaker was immortalized into the Hall of Fame earlier this year and was inducted by none other than Vince McMahon.

My Mixtapez @mymixtapez



It took 'Taker six minutes to get a single word out due to the fans' chants and emotions getting the better of him The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last night after over 30 years with the companyIt took 'Taker six minutes to get a single word out due to the fans' chants and emotions getting the better of him The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last night after over 30 years with the company 🐐It took 'Taker six minutes to get a single word out due to the fans' chants and emotions getting the better of him 😢 https://t.co/Px8lqa7cra

In a rousing speech, former CEO Mr. McMahon thanked Taker for 30 years of dedicated service to the company and its fans. He related a few stories from The Deadman's unparalleled career and also ran down the names of some of The Undertaker's elite opponents over the years.

Be sure to follow Al Snow as he goes on his comedy tour from the end of September! Also, tune into OVW's The Big One on August 27, 2022!

FITE @FiteTV The playing field is level this time



At



When the lights shine the most bright, who will stand tall?



LIVE & INCLUDED w/

Saturday @ 8pm ET/5pm PT



bit.ly/3pGdeUK The playing field is level this timeAt #OVWTheBigOne @freya_the_slaya defends her title against @Miss_LeilaGrey When the lights shine the most bright, who will stand tall?LIVE & INCLUDED w/ #FITE plus on #FITE Saturday @ 8pm ET/5pm PT

Would you like to see Vince McMahon return to induct more stars into the Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A WWE legend has slammed CM Punk's alleged actions as unprofessional here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali