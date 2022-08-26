"Who knows?" – Former WWE star expresses doubt over the company's future in absence of Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

OVW owner and former WWE Superstar Al Snow recently spoke about how WWE could possibly function without Vince McMahon.
In light of the recent misconduct and hush money allegations, Mr. McMahon decided to retire voluntarily from his roles and responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the company. He also relinquished his position as Head of Creative. Triple H, Vince's son-in-law, has since stepped in as the EVP of Talent Relations and Creative Head.
In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Al Snow mentioned Vince had been the man behind the iconic image of the company for the longest time. He detailed how Mr. McMahon helped forge the biggest company in the history of pro wrestling. Snow wasn't sure how the company would move forward without him.
"Who knows? He's such a force in the sport of professional wrestling. For so long, he has created such a dominant and iconic brand. An iconic brand is something that is literally used to describe an item or a genre of a business," Al Snow said. "WWE is now synonymous with professional wrestling and that is all in due part to this man and his vision, his direction, his leadership. To not have that now as a part of WWE, who knows." (From 1:45 - 2:37)
Al Snow is confident of Triple H leading WWE creative
While Vince McMahon may be out of the company, Triple H has been leading creative, and Al Snow is a big supporter of the Game.
During the interview, the OVW owner mentioned that he had faith that Hunter could guide the company to newer heights.
"Paul Levesque [Triple H's real name], I feel very confident, has the knowledge and has a background that you know he's going to bring his own vision and direction in a creative way. Hopefully, he will take it to new levels. You know we knew this day was going to come at some point and now we're gonna see what what the world's gonna look like without without Vince McMahon," Snow added. (From 2:40 - 3:08)
Under Triple H, RAW and SmackDown have achieved stellar ratings, with both garnering over 2 million viewers over the last week. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the company under this new leadership.
