"Incredible in his development and growth" – Al Snow picks WWE Superstar as the Male Wrestler of the Year (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Al Snow picked WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as the top Male Wrestler of the Year.

Reigns had a stellar year on WWE SmackDown, taking down one formidable challenger after another. The Tribal Chief's historic title reign saw him beat the likes of Daniel Bryan, Edge, Jey Uso, Cesaro, John Cena, Finn Balor, Big E, and Brock Lesnar.

Al Snow was in conversation with Riju Dasgupta during the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. He picked Reigns as the Top Male Wrestler, saying The Tribal Chief came into his own in 2021. Snow thought Reigns worked tremendously on his character development and morphed into a top superstar capable of carrying the company:

"I'd pick Roman Reigns. I feel Roman Reigns has finally come into himself. He started to find his voice and that worked for him in the angle with John Cena. He's really stepped up his game and he's capable of carrying the spot that he's now in. I think that Roman Reigns has been incredible in his development and growth over this past year." (from 3:40 onwards)

Bill Apter also picked Universal Champion Roman Reigns as Male Wrestler of the Year

This past week, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter echoed Al Snow's opinion when he picked Reigns as his Top Male Wrestler of the Year. Apter said whenever Reigns is on TV, he compels fans to sit up and pay attention.

Bill Apter also credited Roman Reigns for carrying the company throughout the year and attributed a lot of WWE's success to the rise of The Head of The Table.

