"Not just survive, but thrive" – WWE Legend opens up on Triple H's vision for the company (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Al Snow believes Triple H is the right man to lead WWE in the absence of Vince McMahon.

Hunter took the reins of creative after Mr. McMahon announced his retirement. Under his supervision, the company has put more focus on in-ring action and storylines. Both RAW and SmackDown also saw the returns and debuts of several NXT stars to the main roster, including Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Dexter Lumis, and Johnny Gargano.

Al Snow and OVW star Michelle Green joined Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview this week. The WWE veteran felt that WWE was in capable hands with Triple H taking charge of the creative team. He pointed out that had a great mindset for the business and would look to take the company to newer heights.

Here's what the veteran had to say:

"I think Paul is very much an astute student of the wrestling business. He really applies himself and is devoted and is very passionate about wanting to see WWE continue to succeed and to grow and not just survive, but thrive." (From 3:20 - 3:40)

You can watch the full interview here:

RAW and SmackDown have seen a gradual increase in ratings under Triple H

Fans seem to be taking Triple H's work as Head of Creative very well as both RAW and SmackDown have steadily managed to garner north of two million viewers in the last few weeks.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reported that RAW was averaging 2 million viewers for August 2022 which is the highest monthly average since March 2020. SmackDown also managed an overnight rating of 2.618 million viewers tuning in for its 1200th episode last week.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston



August isn't over but Raw is currently averaging 2 million viewers for the month for the first time since March 2020.

patreon.com/posts/70933941 Raw is currently the only wrestling show up so far in August year-over-year in both total viewership and P18-49.August isn't over but Raw is currently averaging 2 million viewers for the month for the first time since March 2020. Raw is currently the only wrestling show up so far in August year-over-year in both total viewership and P18-49.August isn't over but Raw is currently averaging 2 million viewers for the month for the first time since March 2020.patreon.com/posts/70933941 https://t.co/OsNp3Xshtj

Thurston also mentioned that there have been as many as 10-15 additional minutes of wrestling per hour of programming compared to the months when Vince was in charge.

Do you think WWE is changing for the better under The Game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Be sure to follow Al Snow as he goes on his comedy tour from the end of September! Also tune into OVW's The Big One on August 27, 2022!

FITE @FiteTV The playing field is level this time



At



When the lights shine the most bright, who will stand tall?



LIVE & INCLUDED w/

Saturday @ 8pm ET/5pm PT



bit.ly/3pGdeUK The playing field is level this timeAt #OVWTheBigOne @freya_the_slaya defends her title against @Miss_LeilaGrey When the lights shine the most bright, who will stand tall?LIVE & INCLUDED w/ #FITE plus on #FITE Saturday @ 8pm ET/5pm PT

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A WWE legend has slammed CM Punk's alleged actions as unprofessional here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil