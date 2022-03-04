"I don't think wrestling is quite at the peak" – Al Snow speaks on WWE vs. WCW Monday Night Wars (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Al Snow believes pro-wrestling today still has a long way to reach the popularity of the Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW.

Al Snow sat down with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling during the inaugural session of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Speaking on the current product, Snow said wrestling today wasn't at its peak like the late 90s during the wars between WWE and WCW. He said WWE and WCW reached the mainstream audience at the time, leading to a boom in business:

"Wrestling is very much cyclical, much like everything is. I don't think wrestling is quite at the peak that it was back in the late 90s or early 2000s. Both nationally and internationally reached an astounding peak at that period of time and they were able to reach a very broad and general audience. So we still got some way to go to reach those heights again but I'm confident that we'll be able to do it like we did." (from 1:20 onwards)

You can watch the full video here:

Are you looking to cast your vote? Don't look any further! Click on this link here to vote for your favorite wrestlers in different categories.

Al Snow is a former six-time WWE Hardcore Champion

Al Snow was a prominent feature on TV during the Attitude Era. He competed for the Hardcore Championship and held the title six times.

the notorious hrt🏳️‍⚧️ gnu/kimb @plscallmekimi mick foley: my names mr socko and the new age outlaws dont like me but I got one word for them

>>socko

al snow: head

mick foley: SOCKO mick foley: my names mr socko and the new age outlaws dont like me but I got one word for them>>sockoal snow: headmick foley: SOCKO https://t.co/2WgqyMNbxR

Snow is also a former tag team champion. He won the title with Mick Foley back in 1999. However, the team split up when Snow turned heel and became jealous of Foley's friendship with The Rock.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Al Snow is part of the roster over at The Russo Brand. Check out their website to learn more!

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh