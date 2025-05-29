Aleister Black addresses possible WWE feud with Cody Rhodes

Aleister Black returned to WWE in April after a four-year absence. In a recent interview, the SmackDown star opened up about whether he could renew his rivalry with Cody Rhodes.
In August 2021, Black defeated Rhodes in a surprisingly one-sided match on his AEW debut. The two men shared the ring in three singles bouts in total, with the Dutchman winning twice and The American Nightmare securing the victory once.
On the Battleground Podcast, Black expressed an interest in facing Rhodes again following his WWE return:
"Having run my storylines with him has made me so much more hungry for more of it because I feel that there was a lot more that we could have tapped into, and I sincerely hope we can do that here because there was so much left on the table, both verbally and stuff that was written down, that we never got to, and hopefully now we can kinda pivot because the contrast between the two characters is so vast that it makes such an interesting connection." [11:45 – 12:20]
Aleister Black has defeated The Miz once and Carmelo Hayes twice since returning to WWE. On the May 23 episode of SmackDown, LA Knight beat the 40-year-old and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Money in the Bank qualifier.
Aleister Black on fans' interest in Cody Rhodes feud
Almost four years on from their AEW rivalry, Aleister Black and Cody Rhodes are both members of the SmackDown roster.
Black is glad that so many fans have speculated about when he and Rhodes could cross paths again:
"The fact that for those brief months that him and me have our history, it immediately sparks up that conversation, like I said, that says a lot, because if that's what fans go to the second the opportunity arises again, or at least that door slowly opens itself and people immediately go, 'Well, hey, what about Aleister and Cody Rhodes?' That says a lot, and that makes me think that the work that we did previously was appreciated to the point where people would like to see more of it, which is, again, the best reflection that I can have as to what is going on within the mindset." [12:21 – 12:56]
In the immediate future, Rhodes is preparing to compete at Money in the Bank on June 7. The former Undisputed WWE Champion will team up with Jey Uso to face John Cena and Logan Paul.
