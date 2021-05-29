Backstage note on why Big E and Aleister Black were not present on tonight's SmackDown

Aleister Black and Big E closed out last week's episode of SmackDown in what was a shocking finale to the main event. Black, who returned to WWE TV after a seven-month hiatus, attacked Big E costing him the Intercontinental Championship.

The Dutch Destroyer's unexpected return, together with the vicious attack was the main talking point of last week's episode. Many were expecting to see a continuation of the storyline this week.

Unfortunately, neither Aleister Black nor his victim Big E were featured on this week's episode of the blue brand, much to the surprise of the WWE Universe.

Backstage reports from PWInsider suggest that WWE made the creative decision not to have either WWE Superstar on the show. The decision was made to let the storyline hang for a week, to not rush the potential feud.

PWInsider also confirmed that both Aleister Black and Big E were present at SmackDown. This is just a decision from WWE creative to allow the storyline some time to breathe.

WWE fans who were looking forward to seeing this feud progress will have to wait at least another week before we get any concrete information as to where the storyline involving the two SmackDown superstars is headed.

Why did Aleister Black target Big E?

Aleister Black has seen a drastic change in his character over the past few weeks. WWE has been airing vignettes featuring Black, where he talks about his relationship with the "Dark Father".

In the most recent video package, Black made references to the "weak" and the "strong" and how he plans on "culling the herd".

It looks like Aleister Black has begun the culling and the first name on his list is Big E. This seems to be the basis of their potential storyline and we will have to wait and see how WWE creative chooses to progress with it.

Big E is one of the names that Aleister Black is targeting upon his return. Perhaps we will see more superstars feature as Black's targets in the weeks to come, maybe even a champion should the Dutch Destroyer set his eyes on gold.

What are your thoughts on the feud between Black and Big E? Do you think Aleister Black could win a championship in the near future? Share them with us in the comments section below.

