"In all my conversations I've had with Vince, he was very positive" - Aleister Black opens up on Vince McMahon after WWE release

Following his release from WWE, Aleister Black revealed what his relationship was like with Vince McMahon.

Earlier today, WWE released a number of wrestlers, including big names like Braun Strowman and Black. This came as a shock to fans and wrestlers alike. Black himself was surprised regarding this information.

After several months of being off television, Black was finally being booked in a proper storyline regarding the dark father. He even got back inside the squared circle and connected with a Black Mass on Big E two weeks ago.

After his release, Black headed to Twitch, where he streamed on Thea Trinidad's Twitch channel and discussed a variety of topics, including his relationship with Vince McMahon:

"In all my conversations I've had with Vince, he was very positive about me. I have a good relationship with Vince." Black continued,"' I always told him how I felt. He always respected that about me and he always praised me on my creativity and my ability to have manners and respects but still being honest with him about how I felt"

"You never truly know why things end the way they did but all I can tell you is that from my point of view and the word that I was always given was that Vince was very high on me. I did really well on television. It was just that we could never really nail down what it is we wanted Aleister to be"

Guys i’m not mad, at all. Let’s have a talk about it. Share some stories with me! Come hang out on Twitch. https://t.co/kf6a87a5tw — Tommy End (@WWEAleister) June 2, 2021

Alesiter Black says he owes a lot to WWE

Alesiter Black in WWE

In the same stream, Black went on to discuss his feelings about WWE and what his views were regarding the company. Despite just being surprisingly released, Black had positive things to say about WWE towards the end of his stream:

"I'm very thankful to Hunter, Vince and creative" Black went on, "I owe WWE a lot. If it wasn't for WWE, we wouldn't be having this conversation . . . I'm not bitter, I'm not angry at all"

Black has since changed his Twitter name to "Tommy End" which was his wrestling name prior to being given the name "Alesiter Black". He wrestled under the Tommy End monoker for on a few occasions in WWE before being rebranded.

Black's latest storyline was one involving him narrating stories about "The Dark Father" who was this mysterious figure from Black's youth. Black finally made an appearance out in the flesh when he cost Big E the intercontinental Championship and it happened to be his last WWE appearance.

