Aleister Black drops big tease about match with AEW star

Aleister Black's release came as a huge shock to the WWE Universe. Most of them aren't thrilled one bit over how his career in the promotion turned out following his move from NXT to the main roster. Many others are happy over the fact that Black will now get to showcase his skills elsewhere.

Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself. — Tommy End (@WWEAleister) June 2, 2021

Aleister Black has been quite active on Twitter since he was released by WWE and seems hopeful about his future. A fan responded to one of his recent tweets and stated that Black would follow in Jon Moxley's footsteps and wrestle "literally whoever" he wants.

Black agreed with the fan and ended his tweet with a big tease about a possible showdown with Jon Moxley somewhere down the line.

Aleister Black's tease sent Wrestling Twitter by storm

Aleister Black was one of the most talented wrestlers in WWE, and fans had high hopes for his future. The WWE Universe took a sigh of relief when he recently made his return to SmackDown following a long hiatus. Fans were expecting him to enter into a long feud with Big E, but things, unfortunately, didn't turn out that way.

So much for Aleister Black vs Big E at Hell In A Cell pic.twitter.com/LoJcdf71RC — Rafa Castro (@DrRafaCastro) June 2, 2021

AEW is currently making great strides and boasts some of the biggest names in the pro-wrestling industry today. Jon Moxley is one of the most popular names that the promotion has and a match between him and Aleister black would be big money.

Moxley parted ways with WWE in mid-2019 and made his thunderous debut at Double or Nothing 2019. He is a former AEW World Champion and carried the company on his shoulders during the pandemic. Aleister Black's tease has left fans hooked and they would love to see him make his debut in AEW in the near future.

What do you think? Do you see Aleister Black signing with AEW when his non-compete clause expires?

