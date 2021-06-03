Aleister Black on what the plans were for him and Big E

Among the major names released yesterday by WWE, Aleister Black was one of the most shocking. The reason for this was that he had just seemingly started his first feud since his return on SmackDown. The feud was going to be against Big E and fans were excited to see where the angle was headed.

During the Twitch stream following his WWE release, Aleister Black was asked by a fan what the plans were for him and Big E. The former NXT Champion revealed that he only knew the feud between him and Big E was supposed to kick off on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown:

"No, all I knew is that the plan was for me and (Big) E to go at it. That's it, that's all I knew. It was supposed to kick-off this Friday, and here we are. That's as much as I know," said Aleister Black.

What happened between Aleister Black and Big E on SmackDown two weeks ago?

Aleister Black was away from WWE TV for nearly seven months before WWE started airing his return vignettes on SmackDown after WrestleMania 37. With a new character and look, Aleister Black immediately caught everyone's attention.

After a series of cryptic backstage promos, he appeared on SmackDown two weeks ago. During the fatal four-way match for the Intercontinental Championship between Big E, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews, Aleister Black interfered. He took out Big E with his finisher, the Black Mass, costing him the match. Unfortunately, we never got to see these two have a proper rivalry and a match, something fans were very excited about.

Edited by Jack Cunningham