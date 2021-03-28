Aleister Black receives an interesting WrestleMania challenge

Aleister Black has not performed in a WWE ring for quite a while. The WWE Superstar was last seen five months ago on RAW back in October 2020.

However, The Harbinger of Fury has now received an interesting challenge to a "show-stealing" match at WrestleMania 37.

SmackDown superstar Murphy took to Twitter to issue a challenge to Aleister Black, asking him if he wanted to steal the show at WrestleMania.

Aleister Black last wrestled in a WWE ring in a No Disqualification match against Kevin Owens on Monday Night RAW. Since then Black has been on an indefinite hiatus where he hasn't even seen a lick of action, be it a confrontation or even just a short backstage appearance.

Plenty has happened since then as well. Black's wife Zelina Vega, AKA Thea Trinidad, was released from the company due to her prioritizing a career on Twitch, something WWE did not support.

One of his most formidable opponents from way back during his time in NXT, Andrade was also released recently. Andrade, the former US Champion, had been out of action for quite a while, much like Black himself.

.@AndradeElIdolo goes synonymous with my WWE career. My 1st opponent & the opponent I won the belt from. From start to finish a total pro and in my opinion few have his footwork, ability to commit and execute in-ring techniques. Amigo, thank you for everything. — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) March 23, 2021

A match against Murphy would be a great way for WWE to re-introduce Aleister Black back onto the main roster. It has to be considered that Black is also on SmackDown. It would be a shame for them to lose out on such a talented superstar.

Aleister Black was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Center

There is no news on when Black is expected to return

There have been contrasting reports as to why Aleister Black has been out of action for so long. Recently, Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Black was out with a few minor injuries.

However, PW Insider has confirmed that the former NXT Champion has been seen at the WWE Performance Center over the past few weeks.

"Yes, he's been seen at the WWE Performance Center the last several weeks, but as of this writing, has not returned to TV."

Black is an extremely talented athlete and is capable of having some great matches with WWE. Hopefully, the company has not written him off completely and we can get to see The Anti-Hero perform in a WWE ring once again soon.