Aleister Black reveals details of one of the last text messages Bray Wyatt sent him

Aleister Black recently shared details of one of his last conversations with the late Bray Wyatt. Black recently made his WWE return and attacked The Miz in the process.

Bray Wyatt passed away in August 2023, leaving the wrestling world shocked. He was 36 at the time of his passing. Wyatt was one of the most beloved stars in all of WWE and boasted a massive fanbase as well.

Aleister Black recently sat down with Wrestling The Rap Game and discussed his relationship with the late WWE star. Black opened up about one of the last messages that Wyatt sent him. Check out what he said:

"I grabbed my phone the other day and I was scrolling through my messages and I found one of my old conversations with him. I used to send him these messages with ideas and stuff, and one of the last things he ever said to me was, 'Don't let them tell you who you are. Stand for what you stand for.' At the time, I was mentally not doing great. I was like, 'This idea, that idea, what do you think I should go with?' He's like, 'It doesn't matter. Just don't let them tell you what you need to do. You'll know what you need to do. Stand your ground and don't let them shake you into something you don't feel comfortable with. This is who you are and what you do, so stick to it.'" [H/T Fightful]

Aleister Black's fans are looking forward to seeing him make it big in WWE

Black's AEW run left a lot to be desired. His WWE release in 2021 came as a shock to many, and his fans are beyond excited to see him back in the promotion after four years.

Now that Aleister Black is going to wrestle under the Triple H-led creative regime on the main roster, it remains to be seen how he fares in the coming months. His fans would love to see The Game give him a massive push on the main roster.

