Former NXT Champion reveals pitched angle to feud against Vince McMahon

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has rarely appeared on-screen in the last few years, let alone feud against a WWE Superstar. However, Aleister Black, who was released from the company earlier this week, has now revealed an interesting pitched angle of feuding against McMahon.

Speaking on his latest Twitch stream, Black mentioned how his character would have endlessly blamed everyone but himself. He then mentioned how he pitched to go after Murphy, then Seth Rollins for creating Murphy, then Bray Wyatt for turning Rollins into The Messiah, and then ultimately target Vince McMahon for everything.

"So I could endlessly keep blaming and the idea for me was that after Buddy I would go after Seth (Rollins) because Seth made Buddy. But then after Seth, I would find Bray (Wyatt) because Bray turned Seth into what he was, and afterwards I kinda wanted to target almost like Vince (McMahon). And I kinda wanted to have this reveal where Vince was, you know, the father that I spoke of, in the context of, he is the creator of World Wrestling Entertainment. So it would make sense that the person eventually doing all this symbolically was Vince. And again, creative loved all of it. It just never came to fruitition. You know, I wanted to have continuity with this character continuously blaming everyone else for what had happened to him but himself, and eventually having the realization," said Aleister Black.

Aleister Black on his relationship with Vince McMahon

During a previous Twitch stream, immediately after the announcement of his WWE release, Aleister Black spoke about his relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. He claimed that all his conversations with McMahon were very positive and he had a good relationship with him.

He also revealed that Vince McMahon always praised him for his creativity. The former SmackDown Superstar also squashed previous rumors of McMahon giving up on him.

