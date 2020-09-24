Aleister Black reveals how props that WWE couldn't use for The Undertaker helped him

Aleister Black is currently involved in a feud with Kevin Owens. Black's character was changed after Seth Rollins drove him eye-first into the corner of the steel steps. Since his WWE NXT days, Aleister Black's character has been compared to The Undertaker's. in a recent interview, Black revealed how a prop that couldn't be used for The Undertaker's entrance was used for his.

Aleister Black on using The Undertaker's lift in WWE

Aleister Black was in conversation with D-Von Dudley on his “Table Talk” podcast. On the show, Black discussed his character and how he wants fans to perceive him. Aleister Black also recalled the time The Undertaker wasn't able to use a lift in his entrance and he got the prop for his.

“I think theatrics and wrestling go hand and hand. I love to create a dramatic presence. I want the audience to perceive me in a certain way that goes hand and hand with the character. I want you to have an experience. I wanted people to immediately when you hear that first note of my music to say, here we go. This is the dude. Hunter was on board with that. We were bouncing ideas off each other. He texted me one morning for this lift that was supposed to go to the Undertaker initially but they couldn’t use it for him so he asked if I wanted to use it. I thought, yeah, that’s the finishing part that this character needs to have which is this entrance this way. A lot of people think I’m a vampire. I’m not a vampire. There is nothing vampiric about my entrance. It’s more Aleister Black materialized from nothing and he rises up from that.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

The last time WWE fans saw The Undertaker in an official match was at WrestleMania 36. The Undertaker went one on one with AJ Styles in WWE's first-ever Boneyard Match. the Undertaker won the match when he buried Styles, leaving on his bike.

In the final episode of his docuseries, Undertaker: The Last Ride, The Deadman officially retired from the sport, after saying never say never.