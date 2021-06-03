Aleister Black reveals scrapped plans for title victory, why Vince McMahon canceled it

Aleister Black's sudden WWE release has left the fans in shock and disbelief. He had recently returned to WWE TV with a new character after a long absence and all signs were pointing towards him getting a major push, but all that has now ended abruptly.

Following his WWE release, Black streamed on his wife and former WWE Superstar Thea Trinidad's (fka Zelina Vega) Twitch channel. During the stream, the former NXT Champion revealed that there were plans for him to win the United States Championship but Vince McMahon canceled it because he didn't want him to have his first title win in front of no fans.

"Funny story, there was a moment where I was actually supposed to win the US title, but then Vince's consensus were 'I don't wanna have him have his first title win in front of no audience'. So, there was always good stuff going on. Like there's a lot of good stories, a lot of like almost happened moments. So I can't be negative," said Aleister Black.

Let’s cut the weeds, sing our songs and let me tell you a story riddled in sins. You will know me, you will know him. You will dance with me in the abyss. pic.twitter.com/1nNxmvNjk7 — Tommy End (@WWEAleister) April 24, 2021

Aleister Black says he has a good relationship with Vince McMahon

During the Twitch stream, Aleister Black also spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon. He claimed that he had a good relationship with the WWE Chairman and was always praised for his creativity and manners.

"In all my conversations I've had with Vince, he was very positive about me. I have a good relationship with Vince. I always told him how I felt. He always respected that about me and he always praised me on my creativity and my ability to have manners and respects but still being honest with him about how I felt," said Aleister Black.

Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself. — Tommy End (@WWEAleister) June 2, 2021

Fans are excited to witness what does the future hold for Aleister Black but the former WWE Superstar has revealed that he does have a 90-day non-compete clause following his release.

Edited by Kaushik Das