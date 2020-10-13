The 2020 WWE Draft is done and dusted, and has thrown up quite a few surprises, as is the case with most WWE Drafts. This draft could give a few underused Superstars new opportunities in the weeks and months to come. One Superstar who will get a fresh start is Aleister Black, who was drafted from RAW to SmackDown. The former NXT Champion spoke about The Big Dog, Roman Reigns, who rules over the Blue brand.

Black talked about Reigns ahead of the WWE Draft, where he revealed that the new gimmick that the current WWE Universal Champion is portraying is not "a character".

Aleister Black reveals why Roman Reigns is not playing a character

In his interview with Sports Illustrated ahead of night 2 of the WWE Draft on RAW, Aleister Black spoke about Roman Reigns and how he would like to face The Big Dog in the future. Black said this is the "best work" that Reigns has done in WWE, and said that the Universal Champion is playing to his strengths.

"For Roman, I feel like this is the best work he’s ever done. Roman is in that super rare spot where he is so comfortable in the role that his confidence is Level 1000. Everything is presented in a way that is super organic, it makes you think he’s not even playing a character. To be honest, I don’t think he is playing a character. I think this is playing to every strength of Roman Reigns, of which there are a lot."

Black recently spoke exclusively with Sportskeeda Wrestling where he talked about numerous things, including Roman Reigns, the WWE Draft, and Kevin Owens, to name a few things. You can listen to the interview in the video link above.

Aleister Black has been drafted to SmackDown, along with Kevin Owens, whom he was feuding with on RAW. Now that Black is on the Blue brand, we could very well see him feud with the Universal Champion Roman Reigns, in the near future. These are exciting times and fans of Black will be hoping that he is pushed up the card.