"Me and Bo Dallas were there for his first day" - Aleister Black sends a brilliant message about Bad Bunny

Aleister Black caught wind of Bad Bunny's comments about pro wrestling, and the SmackDown superstar shared his experiences of seeing the musician in action at the Performance Center.

Aleister Black revealed that he was at the WWE Performance Center during Bad Bunny's first day, and Bo Dallas was also present at the time. Black stated that Bad Bunny was like a sponge who absorbed the fundamentals required to wrestle. Bad Bunny worked extra hard to understand how wrestling actually worked.

Black added that Bad Bunny trained diligently under the watchful guidance of Adam Pearce, Drew Gulak, and Norman Smiley (Coach Smiley).

Here's what Aleister Black tweeted out about Bad Bunny:

"Me and Bo Dallas were there for his first day. [Bad Bunny] Came prepared, came to observe, listen and partake. Not once [sic] gave up, not once complained. Dude is a hard worker in every aspect of his life. Completely understand why as an artist he's so successful. No cutting corners anywhere.

Trained with Coach Smiley, Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak tirelessly. Every week showed up when we were also there."

Bad Bunny's impressive WWE stint

Bad Bunny put on one of the most outstanding celebrity performances ever in wrestling history at WrestleMania 37.

The Puerto Rican rapper recently appeared on the Season 4 premiere of HBO's The Shop: Uninterrupted, where he spoke about his work inside the wrestling ring. Bad Bunny recalled training for his WrestleMania 37 match and how, for him, pro wrestling was '100% real.'

"It's real. It's 100% real. It's insane," Bad Bunny responded. "When I was learning the first day, and they were teaching me how to fall, take bumps, I said, 'How can these people do this for 20-30 years?" Guys like Undertaker, Triple H, and so many others….receiving that pain."

Bad Bunny teamed up with Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37 to face The Miz and Morrison. The Puerto Rican duo came out on top, and fans and pundits rightly praised Bad Bunny's achievements in the event's aftermath.

Bad Bunny has gone over in a big way with wrestling fans, and we must not rule out the possibility of seeing the Grammy award-winning artist again in the WWE.

