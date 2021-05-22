Aleister Black sends a message to Big E by referencing a popular catchphrase after the assault on SmackDown

Aleister Black made his big return on this week's episode of SmackDown and attacked Big E. In the aftermath of the assault, Black took to social media and mocked the former WWE Intercontinental Champion by referencing The New Day.

In his latest Instagram post, Aleister Black shared an image of himself in his all-black attire and captioned the photo:

It's a New Day, yes it is!

Aleister Black's caption is a tagline popularized by The New Day when the trio of Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston dominated the scene as a stable in WWE. Unfortunately for New Day fans, WWE decided to split the group, with Kofi and Woods being drafted to RAW and Big E being left alone on SmackDown.

However, the draft worked in favor of Big E. Shortly after the split from Woods and Kingston, Big E won the WWE Intercontinental Championship and even walked into WrestleMania as the champion.

While Big E ended up losing the title to Apollo Crews at The Grandest Stage of Them All, WWE is clearly keen on continuing Big E's push as a singles Superstar.

Aleister Black could be in for a feud against Big E after his return to SmackDown

For weeks, WWE has been teasing the return of Aleister Black and has even been telecasting multiple cryptic promos from the former NXT Champion. During the main event of the latest edition of SmackDown, Black made his return and cost Big E the chance to win back the Intercontinental Championship.

By the looks of it, WWE seems to be aiming towards a feud between Big E and Aleister Black. While a championship belt won't be on the line in a potential feud between the two men, either Black or Big E could emerge as the next potential #1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship.

Black's re-emergence in WWE is definitely going to do him a lot of favors moving forward. The WWE Universe can expect multiple exciting feuds featuring The Dutch Destroyer.