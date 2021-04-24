Aleister Black shares a cryptic post about his return

Aleister Black shared a cryptic post on his official Instagram handle, in which fans can see him looking the way he did on SmackDown tonight.

Black is all set to return to WWE TV and is donning a new persona this time around. A new vignette was shown on tonight's episode of SmackDown in which Black chastised the WWE Universe. He also shared an Instagram post with the following caption:

I am here. Do not wander, I will take your hand as we dance through the abyss. You will know me, you will know him. And you will know of our sins. #father #cullingtheherd

Aleister Black hasn't wrestled since last October

Aleister Black had an exceptional run on WWE NXT and was expected to create an impact on WWE's main roster. But things didn't go according to plan. Black defeated Bobby Lashley in a singles match at WrestleMania 36 last year. But things took a drastic turn in the next 12 months. Lashley entered and left WrestleMania 37 as WWE Champion while Black didn't even appear at the event.

in fact, Black last appeared on WWE TV on October 12, 2020 on WWE RAW, where he lost to Kevin Owens via pinfall. He immediately disappeared from television and his absence led to speculation among fans in regards to his status with the company.

Black's fans can take a sigh of relief now that he's staying with WWE, and will be in action on TV soon. He has engaged in memorable duels in the past, including ones with Seth Rollins, Cesaro, and Buddy Murphy, but a lot of fresh and exciting feuds are in store for him on SmackDown. The WWE Universe would love to see him in action against the likes of Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Rey Mysterio.

In his vignette, Black said he wants fans to know the truth, and used strong words like declaring that people needed to be scorched from the Earth to make more room for fertile things.

A backstage update on Aleister Black's status was provided a short while ago by PWInsider:

“I was told he was purposely pulled from television so he comeback and have a big dramatic debut for SmackDown, and it just hasn’t happened. My feeling is maybe the stuff with his wife Zelina, might have led to them saying ‘hey, let’s wait a bit, let’s the waters kind of calm.’”

Let’s cut the weeds, sing our songs and let me tell you a story riddled in sins. You will know me, you will know him. You will dance with me in the abyss. pic.twitter.com/1nNxmvNjk7 — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) April 24, 2021

The seeds for the "big dramatic debut" were planted tonight on SmackDown. Here's hoping that WWE handles this new persona of Aleister Black in an effective way and gives him the push he deserves.

What do you think of the all-new Aleister Black? Share your opinions in the comment section!