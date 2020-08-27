Aleister Black tipped off to have 'run of a lifetime' on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Aleister Black recently made his return to WWE RAW. He appeared on the red brand on the episode that immediately followed SummerSlam 2020, teasing a heel turn. While his attack on Kevin Owens came as a shock, things might be taking a turn for good as Aleister Black kickstart a new feud on WWE RAW.

During a recent interview with The Newsweek, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre discussed Aleister Black's return on WWE RAW and what the future holds for him. He thinks that Black is one of the Superstars who have stepped up and knows his character really well. McIntyre also belives that Aleister Black is set to have a 'run of a lifetime' on WWE RAW. Here's what the WWE Champion had to say,

“There are a few people that have stepped up and continue to step up and there’s more to come. I know there’s more to come from Aleister Black for sure. I’m just waiting for that big moment. He knows his character as well as I know mine. He knows what he’s going for and it’s really cool and I guess it’s just doing it the right way to connect the right way because he’s got all the tools."

“Once you put the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle in the right place is when someone gets on a roll. I think Aleister Black is finally going to put that jigsaw puzzle together and he’s going to be on the run of a lifetime.”

Aleister Black's return on WWE RAW and possible heel turn

That vicious eye attack last month has seemingly forced @WWEAleister to flip the switch. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7XnHNqeBne — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2020

During SummerSlam 2020, Kevin Owens invited Aleister Black for an interview at his show. The next day, Black showed up, and Owens kickstarted the conversation about the last time Black made an appearance on the red brand.

Back then, he was involved in the ongoing feud between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins. As a result, Rollins' disciple Murphy subjected Black to the same brutal punishment that previously allowed the Monday Night Messiah to take Rey Mysterio out of the equation. Although reluctant at first, Murphy went on to press Black's eye against the edge of the steep steps on the ringside that left the WWE RAW Superstar screaming in agony.

Let us begin. — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) August 25, 2020

Upon his return, KO tried his best to tell Black how Rollins will continue with his villainous actions in WWE. Surprisingly, Black then went on one knee, and when KO came close to check on his guest, he was attacked with a brutal Black Mass. The two Superstars are now set to engage in a feud on WWE RAW, and it will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Aleister Black.