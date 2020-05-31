Aleister Black

Aleister Black has revealed that he would like to face Matt Riddle on SmackDown. The RAW Superstar tweeted that she would like to move to the Blue brand for a night and face The Original Bro.

The former NXT Champion was quote tweeting WWE FOX's tweet that was teasing a feud for Riddle on the main roster. Despite Aleister being on RAW, the tweet mentioned him as a possible opponent for Riddle.

Maybe I’ll come hang out for a night at some point. https://t.co/WgtskO9pzb — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) May 31, 2020

WWE has already confirmed that Matt Riddle is being moved from NXT to SmackDown. Rumors began almost a week ago about the possible switch and the same was announced on SmackDown this past Friday.

Riddle lost his final match on NXT against Timothy Thatcher in a Cage Fight on Wednesday. The brutal match saw the latter lose a tooth after a stiff shot from the Original Bro.

As for Aleister Black, he is currently not involved in any feud as such. He teamed up with Humberto Carrillo on Monday Night RAW last week and lost to Seth Rollins' disciples, Austin Theory and Murphy.

There have been no rumors of a possible switch to SmackDown for him. There were reports earlier this year that Paul Heyman was high on The Dutch Destroyer and that cements his place on RAW.