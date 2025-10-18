Aleister Black & Zelina Vega finally reveal the truth behind their newly formed partnership on SmackDown

Last week in the main event of SmackDown, fans saw one of the most shocking moments in recent times as Zelina Vega aligned herself with her husband, Aleister Black. They finally revealed the truth about their partnership after a week.Last week, there was a huge Last Man Standing Match between Aleister Black and Damian Priest. The bout was meant to serve as a potential turning point for the feud between Black and Priest, as they have been butting heads on SmackDown for a while now. It looked like Damian Priest was in a prime position to win, but former US Women's Champion Zelina Vega came out pleading with Priest to spare her husband just as he was about to finish his opponent. It turned out to be a ruse as her presence directly led to Black making a comeback and picking up the win by sending Priest through a table from a height.On the latest episode of SmackDown, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega had a pre-recorded vignette with cool effects. Black said he was long overdue for having his wife by his side and revealed that it was always part of the plan. Zelina Vega reaffirmed that everything was planned.Many of you might know that Black and Vega are married, and have been for a few years. They stood on the opposite side of the ring in NXT as Vega was the manager of Andrade, but working together would bloom into a real romance.Now, we get to see them together for the first time as an alliance moving forward, and it will be interesting to see what comes of it. To many, Aleister Black never technically needed someone to speak for him. Perhaps it will be one of those alliances that benefits both of them.