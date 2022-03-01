Alexa Bliss has 2-word reaction to claim that WWE used fake crowd noise for her Elimination Chamber entrance

Alexa Bliss has reacted to a fan's claim that WWE piped in fake crowd noise during her entrance at Elimination Chamber 2022.

The Empress of Tomorrow was one of six female stars to participate in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the namesake event in Saudi Arabia. Bliss had a strong showing in the bout but failed to bag a win. Fans who watched the event may have noticed that Little Miss Bliss got quite a loud reaction during her entrance.

A fan recently tweeted at Bliss, mentioning the reaction that she got at Elimination Chamber. Another fan chimed in and stated that the reaction was most likely piped in by WWE's production department. The former Women's Champion noticed the fan's claim and hit back by tweeting that the reaction was genuine. Check out the exchange below:

Vin @WhoisVindictive @AlexaBliss_WWE The giant pop you got at Elimination Chamber should have told them everything they needed to know 🤦🏽‍♂️ @AlexaBliss_WWE The giant pop you got at Elimination Chamber should have told them everything they needed to know 🤦🏽‍♂️

Alexa Bliss spent almost 16 minutes inside the hellish structure

The Empress of Tomorrow entered at #5 in the Elimination Chamber match and eliminated fan-favorite Liv Morgan soon after. She was the final superstar to be eliminated by the eventual winner, Bianca Belair.

Bliss is one of the most popular female stars in WWE today. She has a large fan following across the globe and it wasn't much of a surprise when she received a loud reaction in Saudi Arabia.

Last night's edition of RAW emanated from Columbus, Ohio, Bliss' hometown. To the utter disappointment of Bliss' fans, she wasn't a part of tonight's RAW. The former Tag Team Champion later took to Twitter to comment on her absence from RAW.

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE @MHClark2617 I wish I was there 🖤 hopefully I’ll be on raw next time @MHClark2617 I wish I was there 🖤 hopefully I’ll be on raw next time

Did you feel that WWE used fake crowd noise for Alexa Bliss' entrance at Elimination Chamber? What are your thoughts on WWE using piped-in crowd reaction on a regular basis during its weekly shows?

