Alexa Bliss and Asuka crowned new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on RAW

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Alexa Bliss and Asuka on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Goddess and The Empress of Tomorrow made a surprise return after they were put on the shelf for several weeks by the heelish group. During a backstage segment, Asuka and Alexa Bliss challenged Damage CTRL to a match for the tag titles.

The bout was later made official for the main event. Bianca Belair accompanied the duo to the ring while Kai and SKY had Bayley by their side.

The Empress of Tomorrow was nearly taken out with a springboard dropkick by IYO. The Genius of the Sky went for another diving maneuver, but Asuka caught her with a double knee facebuster.

She then applied the Asuka Lock, forcing IYO SKY to submit. However, the referee was distracted by Bayley and didn't see the tap. Bianca Belair then attacked Bayley, and the two stars fought in the crowd. The EST of WWE was taken out with a Bayley-to-Belly onto a table.

Meanwhile, in the ring, Asuka avoided a moonsault from IYO SKY and tagged in Alexa, who hit Twisted Bliss for the win. Alexa Bliss and Asuka are now the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

