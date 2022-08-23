WWE RAW Results: Alexa Bliss and Asuka suffered an upset loss to newcomers

Alexa Bliss and Asuka were defeated by Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in the semi-finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament on the latest episode of RAW.

This was a preview of their six-women tag team match at Clash at the Castle, with Bayley joining Sky and Kai and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair joining Asuka & Bliss.

The match kicked off right after the face-off between the Clash at the Castle opponents, with Trish Stratus siding with the babyfaces. This was the first time Iyo Sky and Asuka faced each other on the main roster.

Dakota Kai and Asuka kickstarted the match at a fast pace. Asuka was dominating for most of the match. Sky looked to help her tag team partner, but Alexa Bliss spoiled her plans. The match turned up a notch when Iyo Sky got tagged in. The former NXT star gained the upper hand with a drop kick from the top rope. All four superstars had their moments during the match.

One of the highlights of the match was Alexa Bliss hitting the double DDT. Unfortunately, that was not enough to get the job done. During the closing stages of the match, Asuka locked in the Asuka-lock on Dakota Kai, and Kai tapped out. Unbeknownst to The Empress of Tomorrow, Iyo Sky, was, in fact, the legal competitor. She surprised Asuka with a school-boy roll-up for the victory.

Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky are the first duo to advance to the finals.

The second semi-finals match will take place between Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah and the winning team of the Second Chance Fatal-Four-Way.

Do you think Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky will be crowned the new Tag Team Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

