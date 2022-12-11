Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman extend their support to Bray Wyatt on Instagram

Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman have extended their support to real-life friend Bray Wyatt, who recently sent a plea to fans.

Bray Wyatt's uncle Barry Windham was recently rushed to the hospital after a heart attack. As per the latest update, his condition is now stable.

Wyatt took to his Instagram handle shortly after and shared a heartfelt message with his fans. He asked them to donate to Barry's GoFundMe page if they could.

"Barry Windham has given his life to his profession, his whole life has been about this just like mine, and I just wanted to share that I’m incredibly thankful to have him back and my sister set up a GoFundMe in his name, and no one is obligated to share anything but if you could, that would be incredibly helpful." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Wyatt's video quickly went viral and resulted in fans sending donations to Windham's GoFundMe page. Wyatt's close friends Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman supported him by sharing the video on their Instagram stories.

While Strowman boasts 1.7 million Instagram followers, Little Miss Bliss has a whopping 6 million followers. Sharing Wyatt's video with their millions of followers certainly helped the former WWE Champion.

Strowman also shared a message with the fans on his Instagram story and urged them to listen to the clip.

Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman have grown quite close to Wyatt over the years

Braun Strowman was a member of The Wyatt Family back in the day. Wyatt and Strowman later battled each other on several occasions, most notably in mid-2020.

At SummerSlam 2020, Wyatt defeated Strowman to win the Universal title for the second time. The two wrestlers are incredibly close in real life and have nothing but respect for each other.

As for Alexa Bliss, the former RAW Women's Champion aligned with Wyatt in 2020, and the alliance lasted until WrestleMania 37, where Bliss betrayed Wyatt. The latter was released soon after by WWE and brought back recently.

It was an incredible gesture by both Bliss and Strowman to share Wyatt's plea with their followers. Here's hoping Barry Windham makes a full recovery in the coming weeks.

