Alexa Bliss reacts to Bray Wyatt's WWE release with a heartbreaking message

Alexa Bliss has reacted to Bray Wyatt's WWE release with a heartbreaking message. For the message, she ditched her on-screen gimmick and addressed the former world champion by his real name.

A shocked Alexa Bliss couldn't put her feelings into words, and she thanked Bray Wyatt for everything he's done for the WWE.

Here's Alexa Bliss' statement on Bray Wyatt's WWE release:

"I really am at a loss for words… thank you so much Windham for everything you've done for this company. The most fun I've had is working with you. Such an amazing talent & the most kind person. I'm just in shock."

As announced by WWE, Bray Wyatt was released earlier today. The professional wrestling world has unsurprisingly been left shocked by the development:

"WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors."

Bray Wyatt last appeared on WWE TV almost four months ago on the RAW after WrestleMania 37. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss has continued to portray her character in Wyatt's absence, and she even introduced a doll, Lily.

The long-term direction of Bray Wyatt's storyline with Alexa Bliss has been a topic of discussion for the past few weeks. The company had already made efforts to move Alexa Bliss away from Bray Wyatt as the superstar previously claimed that she no longer needed him.

However, when the cameras stopped rolling, Bray Wyatt played the most crucial role in Alexa Bliss' on-screen transformation.

The former WWE Women's Champion has mentioned on multiple occasions that she cherished working with Wyatt, and his presence will be dearly missed both on TV and backstage in the WWE.

