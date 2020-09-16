Alexa Bliss breaks character and reveals how she really feels about working with The Fiend

Alexa Bliss is undergoing a gradual character transformation on SmackDown, and her evolution is one of the best aspects currently of the Blue brand. Bliss recently caught up with Scott Fishman of TV Insider for an interview in which the former WWE Women's Champion spoke about her upcoming podcast, her ongoing character transformation, working with The Fiend and more.

Alexa Bliss was asked about her thoughts regarding the subtle evolution in her gimmick on WWE TV. Bliss stated that she loves anything out-of-the-box. Alexa Bliss wants to evolve and change her character to captivate the interest of the fans. Bliss said that is the real reason why she has been working with The Fiend as it is an excellent way of changing up her on-screen character. Bliss admitted that she loves cutting promos and is more into portraying characters.

Alexa Bliss also revealed that she is having a lot of fun in her new role and is excited to see how it all pans out.

"I love anything that is different and out-of-the-box. I love being able to evolve and change the character and spike people's interest. I think that is what we've been doing with The Fiend. Everyone knows I love promos and to be able have a microphone and portray a character. It's my favorite thing to do, so the fact I was able to try something new I'm having a lot of fun and excited to see where it goes."

Alexa Bliss on working with The Fiend and Braun Strowman in The Wyatt Swamp Fight

Alexa Bliss was also asked about being involved in The Wyatt Swamp Fight between Braun Strowman and The Fiend. Little Miss Bliss found it cool that she got the opportunity to do something that she has never attempted in her career. She expressed her satisfaction with how the cinematic offering turned out.

"I thought it was really cool how it came across. I didn't know I was going to be in that. When I was told I was, it was really cool because it was something different. It was something I've never done. I love how it turned out."

Alexa Bliss hit Nikki Cross with the Sister Abigail on the last episode of SmackDown, and it won't be long until she fully transforms into being The Fiend's ally. The fact that Alexa Bliss is wholly invested in the angle is paying dividends on TV.