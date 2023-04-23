Alexa Bliss breaks silence after disrespectful fan makes her sign 9 autographs

Alexa Bliss has finally reacted to the viral video of a persistent WWE 'fan' making her sign nine autographs on his Funko Pops.

Bliss and many other WWE Superstars have been harassed by fans in the past for autographs at airports and other public places. Rhea Ripley recently went off on such fans via an angry tweet after some fans followed her outside an airport.

A video recently began making the rounds on Twitter. In the clip, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss can be seen signing numerous autographs for a guy who kept asking her to sign more. By the end of the clip, Bliss had signed a total of nine autographs for the guy on his Funko Pops. The video left wrestling Twitter outraged, with fans slamming the guy and questioning his behavior.

Bliss noticed the video as well and has finally reacted to it. Check out her response below:

"We’re used to it unfortunately - & these people really Think we don’t know they sell it & get super offended if we say 'no thank you.' Ohhh the stories I could tell about being followed."

Alexa Bliss received massive support in the replies to her tweet

Little Miss Bliss boasts a huge fan following on Twitter. Many of her fans took to the reply section of her latest tweet and wrote messages supporting her. Check out some of the messages below:

Alexa Bliss isn't the first WWE Superstar who has been hounded by such fans for multiple autographs. Not long ago, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was approached by some fans who wanted him to sign several items. It goes without saying that the 'fans' in question very likely wanted to sell the signed items on eBay for hefty prices.

What do you think? Should WWE take serious measures to make sure such people don't harass superstars for autographs so that they can make a quick buck?

