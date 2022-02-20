Alexa Bliss breaks silence after highly awaited in-ring return at the Elimination Chamber

Alexa Bliss broke her silence after returning to in-ring action at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event. Taking to Twitter, Bliss sent a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe.

For months, the former RAW Women's Champion has been out of in-ring action. Bliss recently made her return to RAW as part of her therapy session segments. Days before the Elimination Chamber, Bliss was confirmed as the 6th entrant in the women's chamber match.

In the aftermath of her match at the Elimination Chamber, Alexa Bliss took to Twitter and wrote the following:

Thank you for the warm welcome back! You all are amazing #EliminationChamber

At the same show, Bliss entered the match at #5. She eliminated Liv Morgan from the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and had a great outing.

The former RAW Women's Champion was eventually eliminated by the winner, Bianca Belair. With the victory, Belair is now set to challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 38.

In the aftermath of the Women's Elimination Chamber match, Lynch retained her RAW Women's Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Lita at the same show.

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on WWE pushing Alexa Bliss under her current gimmick

WWE has been pushing Alexa Bliss' supernatural gimmick for months. Bliss' transformation in WWE occurred a few months ago, and despite the WWE Universe wanting Bliss to return to her old self, WWE seems determined to push Bliss under her same gimmick.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion Of RAW, Vince Russo claimed WWE needs to increase merchandise sales of Bliss' doll, Lilly.

"Do you remember Shorty G? Do you know why he was Shorty G? The shirt he was wearing, that was Enzo's merch. They let Enzo go, they just got that made. They probably had 10,000 of those shirts in the warehouse, thus Shorty G. I'm telling you bro, when she was doing the thing with the Fiend, they had that Lilly Doll mass produced and they've got 10 million Lilly Dolls sitting in the warehouse now that they need to sell. I'm telling you. That's the only reason they're doing it. That's the only reason" [1:15:22 - 1:16:18]

Now that Bliss has finally made her return to in-ring action, it remains to be seen who she will face at WrestleMania 38.

