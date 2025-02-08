Alexa Bliss breaks silence after WWE SmackDown in-ring return; makes a bold statement

Alexa Bliss made her SmackDown in-ring return on the latest episode of the blue brand. WWE posted a backstage clip of her on social media after the show, and she made a bold statement.

The multi-time women's champion is back full-time after making a surprise appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble match last week. She received a big pop when she came out, as fans in attendance were excited to see her. She made her return to singles action this week on SmackDown.

She collided with Candice LeRae in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. This was her first bout on the blue brand since July 1, 2022. After defeating The Poison Pixie, Alexa Bliss broke silence via an Instagram reel, which was posted on WWE's official account.

"I'm back. See you at Elimination Chamber," she said.

You can check out the post below:

The Goddess now joins Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The Judgment Day member defeated IYO SKY via DQ to qualify while The EST of WWE beat Piper Niven on SmackDown. More qualifying matches will take place next week.

The winner of the Chamber match will receive a women's title match at WrestleMania.

