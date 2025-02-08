  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Alexa Bliss
  • Alexa Bliss breaks silence after WWE SmackDown in-ring return; makes a bold statement

Alexa Bliss breaks silence after WWE SmackDown in-ring return; makes a bold statement

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 08, 2025 05:56 GMT
Alexa Bliss competed on SmackDown this week (Image via WWE on X)
Alexa Bliss competed on SmackDown this week (Image via WWE Deutschland on X)

Alexa Bliss made her SmackDown in-ring return on the latest episode of the blue brand. WWE posted a backstage clip of her on social media after the show, and she made a bold statement.

The multi-time women's champion is back full-time after making a surprise appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble match last week. She received a big pop when she came out, as fans in attendance were excited to see her. She made her return to singles action this week on SmackDown.

She collided with Candice LeRae in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. This was her first bout on the blue brand since July 1, 2022. After defeating The Poison Pixie, Alexa Bliss broke silence via an Instagram reel, which was posted on WWE's official account.

also-read-trending Trending
"I'm back. See you at Elimination Chamber," she said.

You can check out the post below:

The Goddess now joins Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The Judgment Day member defeated IYO SKY via DQ to qualify while The EST of WWE beat Piper Niven on SmackDown. More qualifying matches will take place next week.

The winner of the Chamber match will receive a women's title match at WrestleMania.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी