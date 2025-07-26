Alexa Bliss busted open after dangerous move on SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 26, 2025 01:10 GMT
Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss is a former SmackDown Women's Champion (source: WWE.com)

Alexa Bliss was involved in a dangerous spot on SmackDown. She was busted open after the spot.

Over the past few weeks, Alexa Bliss has had several run-ins with Charlotte Flair. At one point, it looked like both women were headed for a long feud. However, they were paired up as a team at WWE Evolution 2025, where they competed for the Women's Tag Team Championship. They were unsuccessful in winning the tag titles.

Just when it looked like this team would break up so that they could pursue a singles run, that's not what happened. They continued teaming up and now, Charlotte Flair and Bliss will take on Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam 2025.

Last week on SmackDown, Flair took on Rodriguez in a singles match and won. Hence, this week on the blue brand, it was Alexa's turn to face Roxanne in a singles match.

The match was going in Little Miss Bliss' favor when Raquel Rodriguez caused a distraction by attacking Charlotte Flair at ringside. Bliss then dived off the top rope with a Twisted Bliss and attacked Raquel. It seemed as if she had hurt herself during her fall, as she was seen bleeding from her nose soon after. This distraction allowed Roxanne to roll her up for the win.

It will be interesting to see if Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will be able to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 2025.

Edited by Harish Raj S
