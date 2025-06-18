Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair involved in botch on SmackDown, claims veteran (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo felt there was a major botch on SmackDown last week involving Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. The incident took place towards the end of their match.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte were in action on SmackDown, where they competed in the Fatal Four-Way Queen of the Ring match that also involved Alba Fyre and Candice LeRae. The Queen was on the cusp of winning as she had Alba locked in the Figure Eight, but Bliss took the win from her hands as she pinned Candice after delivering Sister Abigail.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo opined that it should have been a double win for Charlotte and Alexa to prolong the storyline between the two.

"Alexa Bliss has one of the girls pinned, and Charlotte Flair has Alba Fyre in a submission. Rudy Charles is the referee, and Rudy's looking. All of a sudden, Rudy counts one, two, three, and after the three, Alba Fyre tapped out. Now, from a writing point of view, this makes absolutely no sense, because they are doing an angle with Alexa and Charlotte. It should have been the pin and tap out simultaneously, because that would have prolonged it, and them two would have had a match."

The former WWE writer added that the finish was a botch with either Alba Fyre being late on tapping out or Charlotte Flair getting scre*ed.

"But I think what happened was one of two things. Either Alba Fyre scre*ed up and tapped out too late and Rudy had to count or I think they scre*ed Charlotte. I think it was supposed to be a double pin." [1:08:48 onwards]

WWE teased a union between Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair a few weeks back. However, there has not been much development in the storyline.

