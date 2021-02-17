Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair to star in NBC show Punky Brewster 

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are currently two of WWE's biggest stars. Both RAW Superstars prominently feature on Monday nights in different storylines. Alexa Bliss performs as The Fiend's accomplice, while Charlotte Flair is feuding with her dad, Ric Flair.

Bleacher Report recently revealed that both Bliss and Charlotte would be starring in an upcoming WWE-themed episode of NBC's revival of the 1980's series Punky Brewster.

The show is set to debut on NBC's Peacock streaming service on February 25 and will continue the 1984-1988 series. The news comes as the WWE Network makes its move to Peacock.

Both Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are set to appear as their WWE characters. This will be the first non-WWE television appearance for Bliss, who has also featured on Total Divas alongside Nia Jax, Naomi, and Natalya. Charlotte starred in the 2017 film Psych: The Movie, and this is her first acting role since.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are not the only WWE stars crossing over into mainstream roles

As well as Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, other WWE stars have been enjoying big television roles recently.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks has famously become a cast member of The Mandolorian on Disney Plus. Sasha Banks stars as a Mandalorian named Koska Reeves, and has been praised for her acting skills in the role.

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch also appeared as herself in the hit Showtime series Billions. She was in a camero role for the opening episode of the fifth season. In the show, Becly Lynch was introduced as the friend of the lead character, Wendy.

Will you be tuning in to see Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair on Punky Brewster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.